From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum Evang Chinedu Obigwe has reiterated the commitment of the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to ensuring the full implementation of his well-intended government policies geared towards a better and prosperous Anambra State.

Onbigwe while reacting to a story of panic in Anambra following the reported return of touts to the Onitsha metropolis disclosed that the full weight of the law will be brought upon such elements since they have decided to take the law into their hands.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Describing such touts as the architect of their own problem, he said nobody can take laws into his or her hands under Governor Soludo’s watch and go scot-free

‘An adage says that the fly that refuses to hear, follows the corpse to the grave and to be forewarned is to be forearmed. He banned the activities of touts in Onitsha for the interest of Ndi Anambra and it’s a public knowledge that he has not lifted the ban. So for touts to claim that they have returned to Onitsha on their own authority is tantamount to someone challenging God to a wrestling bout.

‘Am talking like this because I know that anyone that jokes with Governor Soludo’s directives will face the consequence. Anambra must be a State that will be governed with Laws and order under Governor Soludo’s watch and anybody that acts as if he or she is above the law will be dealt with decisively.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘When security agents start dealing with the touts that returned on their own to Onitsha roads, nobody should complain about Governor Soludo’s action because irresponsible action begets a reaction that will clear that irresponsibility from the eyes of the perpetrators,’ he said.

Obigwe said Governor Soludo is not ready to compromise what he wants to achieve in Anambra.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘He knows very well that the task of turning Anambra into a liveable and prosperous homeland is daunting but he is determined to actualize that target and he will ensure that no stone will be left unturned in doing that.’

‘The most important thing is that he knows very well that people have high hope for him and he is not ready to disappoint them because of his hard-earned reputation. The best advice I will give to the so-called touts that allegedly returned to Onitsha is that they should quietly retrace their evil steps and avoid had I know usually comes at last. A stitch in time saves nine,’ he said.