From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and the former governor of the state, Mr Peter Obi, who is also the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Friday, held a closed door meeting at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

Press Secretary to Soludo, in a statement, said that the two leaders discussed a matter of mutual interest behind closed doors.

He said that Obi commended Soludo for the “good works” he is doing in the state and encouraged him not to relent.

“Both leaders had a mutual discussion behind closed doors. Afterwards, Mr Peter Obi commended Governor Soludo highly for the great job he is doing in Anambra State.

“Governor Soludo on the other hand, welcomed Mr Peter Obi to Anambra as a prominent son of the state and wished him well on his presidential bid as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party”, the statement reads.