National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors, Chinedu Obigwe, yesterday described the victory of the Victor Oye leadership of APGA at the Kano Appeal Court as the triumph of justice over injustice.

In a statement issued in Awka, Obigwe said all lovers of APGA and good governance in Anambra State had waited for the victory because the court order procured from Jigawa State High Court was a “black market order that cannot withstand the test of proper judicial scrutiny”

He said the public should realise the fact that INEC cited court order as the singular reason that made it to publish Chukwuma Umeoji’s name as APGA candidate before now but with the latest development from the Appeal Court, Umeoji, in the eyes of the law, has no justification to lay claim as APGA candidate any more.

He noted that the decision of the Umeoji camp to further challenge the Kano Appeal Court judgment at the Supreme Court would amount to an exercise in futility, even as he expressed confidence that the Oye leadership, which duly nominated Soludo would meet them at the apex court and trounce them again with superior argument as against concocted tissues of lies.

“The latest judgment of Kano Court of Appeal is a law, and INEC as an unbiased umpire, is duty bound to obey the law and also do the right thing by publishing the names of Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo and Dr. Onyeka Ibezim as Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates of APGA for the November 6 election without further delay.

“For now, Soludo will kick off his campaign and we will channel our energy towards winning the main election because we have confidence in the ability of our legal team to handle the situation. The Court of Appeal, Kano division, sincerely gave a sound judgment that rekindled the hope of Nigerians in our judiciary.

“They are going to the Supreme Court, but we are going there to crush them with undeniable facts. Truth will always triumph over lies, hence, the reason I am confident that we will clinch another well deserved victory at the Supreme Court.

“As for me, it is now time to face the opposition parties squarely for Anambra people to realise fully that Soludo and Ibezim are the best for the state and without comparison,” he stated.

