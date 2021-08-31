From Christian Agadibe, Obinna Odogwu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo and Aloysius Attah

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 6 election, Senator Andy Uba, has expressed confidence that he would win the forthcoming election.

Uba, who spoke through the coordinator of his media office, Arinze Igboeli, told Daily Sun that he has no opponent in the race to Agu Awka as the candidates of the other political parties are not his match, politically.

“Andy Uba is an experienced politician. He knows the nooks and crannies of Anambra. He campaigned twice in 2007. He had been a senator for eight years.

“He has allies and foot soldiers; people who are willing to campaign for him with their own resources. So, when you add all these parameters up, you will find out that the man is indeed the candidate to beat in this election.

“It is not Soludo, Ozigbo, Okonkwo, Maduka. So, these are the things that make the man tick. And in several opinions, you will also come to understand that the man has what it takes to win.

“And given that we are the party at the centre, you should also understand that a lot of factors will come into play for us. So, the election is as good as won, God willing”, he boasted.

Uba said that the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has made his campaign easier for him with his bad governance, saying that the electorate would vote out the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) because of Obiano’s poor handling of the state.

“Anambra, as it is presently, is being misgoverned by Willie Obiano. Andy Uba was once a governor and he knows the plans he has for the state when he won election in 2007.

“Andy Uba, as I speak to you, already has a roadmap with which he will govern Ndi Anambra which Willie Obiano and the government before him, failed to apply”, Igboeli said.

