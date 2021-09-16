From Magnus Eze , Aloysius Attah and Peter Anosike

A group, Anambra State Indigenes Lawyers Forum (ASILF), will on Sunday, September 19, assemble the candidates of various parties participating in the Nov 6 election at a town hall meeting in Lagos, to ascertain their preparedness to govern the state.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the Forum’s president, Joe Nwokedi, said the purpose of the meeting is to give the candidates an opportunity to explain how they would confront and solve many challenges facing the state.

He noted that as lawyers, they would want to know the candidates’ mission and vision so as to be able to hold them accountable at the appropriate time.

He warned that it would no longer be business as usual for those who want to hold political offices in the state as the forum has decided to play the role of a watchdog henceforth.

His said: “This Sunday, September 19, Anambra State Indigenes Lawyers Forum would hold a Town Hall Meeting for all the candidates who would be contesting for the Anambra State governorship election. This is a resolution that we have made as concerned citizens of Anambra State. Before anybody contests for any political position, he or she should talk to Anambra stakeholders about his or mission to the office, so that as lawyers, we would have it on record and know how to hold him or her accountable.”

Also, the publicity secretary of the association, Anene Nwadukwe, said everything had been put in place to ensure that the whole exercise would be hitch- free.

He noted that the exercise is just the beginning of how lawyers from Anambra State intend to hold political office holders in the state accountable.

The Legal Adviser, Chuks Nnalugha, said the event would be chaired by Justice Chinwe E. Iyizoba, JCA (rtd), while the father of the day would be Chief Emeka Anyaoku

Nnalugha equally explained that Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN) would be the keynote speaker.

