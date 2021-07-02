From Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Managing Director of Anambra State Oxygen Production Plant, Dr Onyeka Chukwu Ibezim, has been nominated as the running mate to the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Ibezim is the younger brother to the Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Revd. Alex Ibezim.

OnyekaChukwu currently serves the state government in dual capacity as he is also the Special Adviser to the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice.

It was not clear if Soludo personally nominated him as his running mate or the party leadership or the state governor whom he currently serves as special adviser.

Secretary of the party in the state, Anthony Ifeanya, a lawyer, could not also provide answers to the question but told Daily Sun that the party often considers religious denominations in such matter.

“In APGA, we consider denomination. Since Soludo is a catholic, his deputy has to be Anglican or Pentecostal. It cannot be Catholic/Catholic ticket. We put all these things into considerations in what we do in APGA.

“Dr Ibezim is an APGA member. He is qualified and he is from Anambra Central Senatorial Zone. From the way things are moving now, the governorship is going to Anambra South. The House of Assembly speakership is still in the North.

“The deputy should go to the Central even though the central is still serving out their terms. Central is still holding the position since the inception of the current administration”, Ifeanya said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.