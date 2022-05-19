From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday, presented the revised edition of the state’s 2022 budget to its legislature.

The budget tagged: Taking Off from the Blocks has a total figure of N169,621,744,131.

Soludo said that the purpose of the revised budget was to reflect current realities, challenges, and priorities of the new administration and Ndi Anambra.

“The revised budget size is about N170 billion versus the existing appropriation of N142 billion (with the capital expenditure accounting for 64% compared to 57% previously).

“Capital expenditure increased by 33% from N81 billion to N108 billion while recurrent expenditure increased marginally by 0.79% from N60 billion. We left the budget on security unchanged while we count on off budget resources from donations to augment.

“As a reflection of our agenda, about 60% of the Capital Expenditure is targeted at delivering infrastructure that the average citizen can feel, see, use or touch and which have the highest developmental impact within the shortest possible time.

“For example, we have declared a state of emergency on rebuilding our road infrastructure and traffic management. About N52 billion or about 31% of the total budget is for the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and we intend to simultaneously invest in roads in most of the local governments, paying special attention to our urban regeneration agenda.

“We have requested the Federal Government to kindly intervene on emergency basis on a number of federal roads in the state that have become nightmarish death traps.

“We confidently expect their urgent responsive action. But in the event that the expected response does not come soon, we may have to implement urgent palliatives in some places especially at Amansea, Ekwulobia – Igboukwu – Nnobi Road, Ogidi; etc where the roads are literally cutting off”, Soludo said.

The governor said that there were plans to “to recruit qualified medical doctors and nurses for our general hospitals and upscale the infrastructure in selected ones.”

“We have already received over 26,000 applications in response to our advertisement to recruit and train teachers for our primary and secondary schools.

“Visitation panels will review the operations of the State University, Polytechnic and College of Education to provide basis for our reforms to ensure that they are fit for purpose”, he said.

The bill passed first reading as the members of the legislature gave it an express pass.

The representative of Nnewi North Constituency, Nonso Okafor, commended the governor for his determination to rebuild the state and asked him not to relent along the line. He said that the Assembly would give fair consideration to the bill and act accordingly.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Uche Okafor, while commending Soludo for his good works so far, pledged the support of the legislature to ensure he succeeds in his efforts to deliver on his campaign promises to Ndi Anambra.