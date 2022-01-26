From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Anambra Governor-Elect, Chukwuma Soludo, has reassured of his commitment to transform the state into an enviable mega industrialised economy.

He insisted his campaign promises were not mere political statements, but social contracts with Anambra people, promising to hit the ground running.

Onuora Aninwobodo, in a statement in Abuja, said Soludo gave the promise when he received Amanuke elders in council that visited him in his country home, Isuofia.

He also assured them his administration will ensure even development of all the communities in the state.

“I am committed to the transformation of the state; I will ensure impactful leadership and realisation of my campaign promises. The task before me is huge and my vision for a better and industrialised Anambra is achievable but all hands must be on deck to actualise my vision for the state. Anambra must be transformed to a mega industrialised economy,” he said.

Amanuke delegation leader, Jonas Okolo, thanked the governor-elect and assured him of the support of the Igwe-elect of Amanuke, Dennis Ezebuilo, Amanuke Elders Council and all Amanuke people.

“The delegation, among other things, expected to see a quantum leap in the economic transformation of the state, Amanuke Eri and the development of human capital, especially in the productive sector of the economy, under the new administration,” he said.

The Amanuke delegation presented a framed portrait of the governor-elect as a mark of appreciation and support from the Igwe-elect of Amanuke and the people.