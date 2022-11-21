Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra on Sunday received the Unity Torch in Awka, ahead of the 2022 National Sports Festival (NSF) billed for Asaba.

Patrick Onyedum, Chairman of Anambra Sports Development (ASDC), received the torch from a team of Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) officials who brought it.

He then handed it over to Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the state’s Deputy Governor, who represented the governor.

Speaking later, Soludo said Anambra was fully committed to the festival and would be in Asaba to compete for sports glory.

He assured that coaches and athletes in the contingent would be given adequate support to succeed.

The governor said his administration views sports in the state with all seriousness due to it.

“The Anambra team to the NSF will get our full support, as we take sports seriously because of its importance in the development of youths and its impact on the economy.

“We are a sports loving state with wonderful sportsmen and women like Emmanuel Okala, Mary Onyali and many others,” he said.

Amaka Ashiofu, a deputy director who led the FMYSD team, thanked the Anambra government for accepting to be part of the festival.

Ashiofu urged the governor to provide necessary support for the state team.

She advised the state’s athletes to go for medals and be of good conduct as to encourage the government to send them to competitions in the future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the torch had earlier been paraded on several streets in Awka before it arrived at the Alex Ekwueme Square. (NAN)