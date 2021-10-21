By Zika Bobby

Comrade Obi Ochije Modilim is Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Awka Community and All Soludo Support Group- (ASSG). Anambra Central coordinator.

He said Anambra has a gem in the person of Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and no wise thinking Anambra person would go to the poll to vote otherwise.

“Prof Soludo, a former Chief Economic Adviser to President Obasanjo and CEO/Deputy Chairman, National Planning Commission of Nigeria, Chairman of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc, Chairman of Board and Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Chairman of Committee that designed the Financial System Strategy 2020, Chairman Anambra Vision 2070 Committee, an economic adviser to different companies and countries, awarded best African and global Central Bank governor 2005, 2006 and many more awards to his accolades.

“So tell me why Anambra will have such a gem and miss out on the opportunity to have him as Governor of Anambra State. Soludo is the solution that Anambra needs to continue from where Obiano stopped,” he said.

Ochije said he sees APGA winning the forthcoming election and will continue to stay in power for many years to come.

“APGA is a well deep-rooted Igbo party with strong grassroots in all communities and wards, a party well at peace with its people. In preparation for the November 6th election, APGA is the only party that is openly campaigning and is being respected by the people in all local government areas that it has visited.”

