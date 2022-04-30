From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has directed the immediate dissolution of 30 caretaker committee leaders in some major markets across the state.

The sack was government’s intention to strengthen the markets’ leaderships to involve progressive governance, so that the unions could become effective partners in the modernisation of the markets.

Commissioner of Commerce and Industry Dr. Obinna Ngonadi in a statement said that the ministry has rolled out policies to reform and modernise markets and make shopping pleasurable, so that Anambra State will regain its place as the number one place in trade and commerce.

“Consequently, with these interim measures, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Anambra State, through the office of the commissioner has rolled out the following polices for immediate implementation.

“The immediate dissolution of caretaker committees in some markets across Anambra State. The list of the markets affected are as follows: Onitsha Main Market, GBO Market, Ogbogwu Bridgeheaad Onitsha, Ochanja Central Market, Nwugo Market (Beer market), Progress Market, Millennium Market and Ochanja Area Market. Others are: Sokoto Road maim market, Onitsha, NASPA Nnewi, Electrical/Electronic dealer Market, Nnewi; Plant Parts Market, Nnewi; Agba Edo United (F-line market, Nnewi), Ogbofere Marekt; Ofuobi Traders Association, Nnewi; Ogbaru Plastic Market and Shoe Manufacturing Market, Ogbaru.

Other markets affected include: Iron Dealers Market, Onitsha; Abada International Market; Okoro Ichida Market; General Motors Spare Parts Okpoko Ogbaru; Bicycle Spare Parts, Ogbunike; Nkpor Main Market, Grain Seed Market, Obosi; Synthetic Fabric, Ogidi; Building Material Market, Ogbunike; Stock fish International Market, Obosi; New Spare parts Dealers Association, Obosi; Odera Market and Oye Uga Market. The commissioner said that reconstitution of new market caretaker committee leaders comprising credible individuals would be done on or before May 12, 2022.

He also stated the ministry would constitute market caretaker committee leaders to replace all the executive bodies whose elections were deemed to be flawed by on or before May 12, 2022.

