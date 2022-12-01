From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has sacked Chief Ikechukwu Ekwagbalu leadership of Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association, (ASMATA).

No reason was given for their sack but source said that it may be connected to the leadership squabble ravaging the union since their emergence in 2019.

The source who doesn’t want to be named said Chief Ekwagbalu was high-handed that led to infight among the executive members who doesn’t like his style of leadership.

He said that crisis rocking the sacked leadership led to the Provost and PRO last month to petitioned against the President over alleged misappropriation of fund.

In a statement signed by Press Secretary to the governor Soludo Mr. Christian Aburime announced the constitution of 24-man caretaker committee members to oversee the leadership of ASMATA in the state.

He gave the names of the caretaker committee members as Chief Humphrey Anuna as President General, Mr. Obinna Okechukwu as 1st President General and Mr. Chukwudi Nwankwo as 2nd President General.

Others include; Mr. Macaulay Ekwe (Secretary), Hon. Charles Okoye (Assistant Secretary), Mathew Onyechi (Fin. Secretary), Emeka Unaegbu (PRO), Henry Akpotune (Treasurer), Nse Cosmos Okpalaunegbu (Welfare) Calistus Okeke (Provost 1) and Francis Ogini (Provost 2).

Other members of committee are Pastor Chibuzor Richard, Kingsley Odimegwu, John Madukolu, Chukwudi Maduka, Eric Uwaoma (Onitsha Zone), Chief Emmanuel Obiagwu (Idemili Zone), Mrs. Promise Ezeigwe (Awka Zone), Peter Nwankwo (Oyi Zone), Leonard Onwuatuegwu (Nnewi Zone), Ezeigwe Chiedozie (Aguata Zone), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka (Patron), Chief Jude Nwankwo (Patron) and Chief Jude Agumadu (Patron).