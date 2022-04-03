From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Anambra State government, religious and traditional leaders in the Southeast region have called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

They also warned “all criminal elements masquerading as working under the instruction of IPOB or Eastern Security Network (ESN) to cease and desist from further acts of violence and criminality or face the implacable force of law and order.”

This was coming on the heels of IPOB continual denial of being responsible for attacks in the Southeast.

This was contained in a statement issued by the government and the Joint Body of Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers and Bishops/Archbishops (Joint Body) on Peace and Conflict Resolution.

The document was endorsed by the Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council (ANSTRC) and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; and Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, Archbishop Valerian Okeke.

Other signatories are the Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu; the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, and Most Rev. (Dr) Chibuzo Opoko who serves as Secretary, Representatives of Archbishops and Bishops.

The joint body said that the call was a continuation of their earlier demand in October 2021 for restoration of genuine peace and normalcy in the Southeast region based on justice, equity, fairness and respect; and to the invitation of the new Anambra governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, at his inauguration on March 17, 2022, to all non-state actors to interrogate their goals and methods.

“We recognise that there is country-wide agitation for restructuring of inter-ethnic and inter-governmental relations in Nigeria, with a view to greater inclusiveness.

“We, therefore, share the genuine concern over the political and economic marginalisation of the Southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria, a major plank of the agitation by the IPOB.

“We call for constructive and continuous dialogue by all parties as a more sustainable solution to overcoming the challenge and winning the hearts and minds of the people.

“We join our voices to the call for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government in order to douse the current tensions across the Southeast and create an atmosphere for collaboration towards a constructive resolution of the issues.

“We call on all who may have taken up arms in the belief that their grievances could be achieved only through armed struggle to lay down their arms. The government and good people of Anambra hereby offer the olive branch for you all to return.

“The Anambra State government hereby undertakes to train, rehabilitate and empower you to contribute to our homeland development. The centres where our youths can register for help will be announced shortly.

“We call on all injured, aggrieved and victims of the insecurity in Alaigbo over the past three years to step forward and cooperate with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that will be inaugurated by the Anambra State government next week to conduct an inquiry into the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, documentation and examination of the circumstances surrounding the killings in the Southeast, and recommendations on the road to sustainable solutions.

“We declare Monday, April 4th, 2022 as a Day of Prayer for Peace for Alaigbo. We implore Ndi-Anambra and all religious congregations to join in this important day of prayer.

“It will take place within the premises of the Cathedrals, Churches and prayer houses across Alaigbo by 11:00a.m and we enjoin the faithful wherever you may be across Nigeria, or abroad to pause and join in fellowship as we seek the face of our father.

“It is the expectation of the Joint Body that the conclusion of the prayer session shall mark the end of sit-at-home in Anambra State in particular and the Southeast region in general.

“The march towards peace and the restoration of normalcy in our society and economy requires the collective action of all people of God”, the statement read.