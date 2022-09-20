From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has solicited the support of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) on development of infrastructures in state-owned tertiary institutions.

Prof. Soludo, sought the support in Abuja, on Tuesday, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, describing the partnership as strategic, and would birth remarkable and landmark achievements in the three state-owned institutions in the State.

He said: “I will like us to work together in a whole lot of areas we are interested in, and in some years to come. We should be able to say with partnership with TETFund, we were able to deliver ABC&D with great impact on tertiary education system in the state.”

Prof. Soludo commended TETFund for its various intervention projects across the country, adding that the three state-owned tertiary institutions in the state, namely, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, University; Anambra Polytechnic, Mgbakwu; and College of Education, Nsugbe; are eager to welcome more of the Fund’s intervention projects.

The governor, however, expressed concern over the growing number of tertiary institutions in the country, saying government might find it difficult to adequately fund them in the future.

The TETFund boss, Echono, in his response said the Fund has done a lot both in areas of infrastructural and academic content development in public tertiary institutions including the ones in Anambra State over the years.

“In Anambra, you will see lots of our presence, but I admit that at the level of state institutions, we need to do more,” Echono said.