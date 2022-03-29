Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has submitted his list of commissioner nominees to the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The list bearing 20 names, Daily Sun gathered, got to the Assembly on Tuesday and was dated March 23, 2022.

This came about two weeks after Soludo was sworn in as governor. He had announced, during his inaugural speech, that the list would be forwarded to the House within one week of his assumption of office.

Efforts made to confirm the authenticity of the list which surfaced on social media from the Speaker of the Assembly, Uche Okafor, proved abortive as he didn’t pick calls to his phone, but a member of the Assembly confirmed it saying that the list was submitted to the House on Tuesday.

He said that the House has not fixed date for the commencement of their screening but would do that as soon as possible.