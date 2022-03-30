Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra has submitted a list of 20 Commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, announced this at yesterday’s plenary while reading a letter from Soludo, dated March 28.

Okafor said the governor also sent another letter requesting the confirmation of 15 Special Adviser nominees.

The Speaker, however, asked the House Committee on Screening to screen the commissioner-nominees.

Majority Leader moved a motion for the confirmation of the 15 special advisers and they were approved after a voice vote.

Some of the commissioner nominees are Mr Ifeatu Chinedu, Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi, Mr Ifeanyi Okoma, Ms Chiamaka Nnake, Dr Afam Obidike, Mr Patrick Aghamba, Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo, Dr Obinna Ugonnadi, Mr Julius Chukwuemeka, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Mr Paul Nwosu, Dr Foster Ihejiofor, Mrs Patricia Igwebuike, Mr Felix Odimegwu, Mr Chikodi Anara, Prof. Chika Ifemeje, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne, Mr Donatus Onyeji, Mr Anthony Ifeanya and Mr Paulinus Onyeaka.

Also at plenary, the House read a resolution urging Soludo to appeal to the Commissioner of Police to return checkpoints and patrol teams across the state.

The House resolution followed a motion raised by Mr Onyebuchi Offor, representing Ekwusigo Constituency, (PDP) who said absence of the checkpoints in the state has increased insecurity which is causing serious threats to lives and property in the state.

