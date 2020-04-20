Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

One of the support groups rooting for Prof Charles Soludo’s emergence as the next governor of Anambra State, Youths Earnestly Seek for Soludo, YESS has made a donation of N360, 000 to the Anambra State COVID-19 fund.

Presenting the cheque to the committee through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu at the government house, Awka yesterday, Convener of YESS, Nelson Omenugha said their donation was to support earlier N10M donation made by Prof Soludo for the same cause.

Disclosing that YESS is a body of teeming young persons who absolutely believes in the ideals and personality of Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo , he said the group commends Governor Willie Obiano for the matured handling and commitment shown so far in the COVID-19 issue in the state.

He said various palliative measures the governor has put in place has gone a long way to cushion the effect of the present lockdown in the state and called on the young people and Anambra people in general to support the government in the fight against the pandemic.

“We need to have a state first before we can do politics, a state first before we can do business and a secured state before we can conduct every other affair. So it is Anambra first and we are here to show our own solidarity and support. Governments are useful in times of crisis. They can address particular problems on a scale that no one else can. There’s also the danger that powers consolidated by governments during crisis won’t be given up when the crisis ends.

“Therefore, it is imperative that all – civil associations, churches, businesses, and families – unite and support Government to succeed. It’s Anambra first and always. May Anambra succeed” he prayed.

Responding, the SSG, Prof Chukwulobelu described the delegation from YESS as young men and women passionate about the progress of Anambra noting that the state and the future belongs to the youths.

He said the group by their own submission has tried to ensure that the state survives beyond COVID-19 and encouraged other youths in the state regardless of who their mentor is to cue into same line and support the cause because the fund is beyond political interests.