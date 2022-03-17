From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, on Thursday morning, administered the oath of office on Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the new governor of the state.

Soludo, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, won the November 6, 2021 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He took the oath of office at about 9:50am.

Before he was sworn in, his deputy, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, took his oath of office.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Details later…