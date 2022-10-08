From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has expressed sadness over the boat accident that occurred at Umunankwo community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

A boat carrying about 85 people reportedly capsized near a bridge and many occupants of the boat have not been accounted for.

Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Chief Paul Odenigbo said that the boat was carrying 85 people and only nine people were rescued.

“What I was told yesterday was that the boat was carrying 85 people when that accident happened. Out of that number, I was told that only nine people were rescued. If there is a new development, I’ve not been briefed”, Odenigbo said.

But Soludo, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said that he was saddened by that ugly development. He sympathised with the families of the victims, assuring that the government would not abandon the people of that area especially now that they need everyone’s support.

“This development is still a shock to the government and good people of Anambra State. I sympathize with the families of the people involved”, Soludo said.

While regretting the unfortunate incident, the governor further stated that several interventions have been sent by the government to various IDP camps within the state.

He assured that government would continue to do its best to reduce the negative effects of the flood disaster.