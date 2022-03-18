From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The new governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has lamented the economic losses incurred by the South East states each day sit-at-home is observed in the geopolitical zone.

He said Anambra alone loses an estimated N19.6 billion even as many businesses have relocated to other states. He said that the bulk of the money generated in the state comes from the artisans who are largely badly affected by the ghost town order.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Soludo stated this while delivering his inaugural speech shortly after he was sworn in as governor alongside his deputy, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, by the state Chief Judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, in the Government House, Awka.

“A significant part of our state economy is powered by artisans, Keke drivers, vulcanizers, hairdressers, cart pushers, petty traders, bricklayers, women frying akara, and all those who depend upon daily toil and sweat to feed their families.

“Every day, there is a “sit at home”, these poor masses lose an estimated N19.6 billion in Anambra alone. Due to the protracted breakdown of law and order, businesses are relocating outside Igboland, with growing unemployment, and traders who used to come to shop in Onitsha, Aba etc are going elsewhere.

“Who is losing? By forcing our children—the future of Igboland—to stay at home instead of being in school, while even the critically sick people (including pregnant women) cannot go to hospital, we harm our future”, he lamented.

Soludo endorsed the recent statement by the Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Bishops/Archbishops on Peace and Conflict Resolution, requesting for a tripartite discussion between them, The Presidency, and South East governors to deal with the conflicts in the South East especially in relation to Nnamdi Kanu, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“My heart bleeds to see and hear about our youth dying in senseless circumstances. Every criminal gang—kidnappers, wicked murderers, arsonists, rapists, thieves – all now claim to be freedom fighters. Criminality cannot be sugar-coated. This must stop.

“There is no conflict that dialogue, in good faith, cannot resolve. Our government is determined to urgently restore peace and security in Anambra, and we will seek the active cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“To IPOB/ESN, the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), as well as the disparate armed groups in the forests, it is time to interrogate both the purpose and means of your campaign.

“To the politicians playing politics with insecurity, you are riding a tiger. The current trajectory is a road to desolation. Let us get around the table and talk.

“Let the elite in the closet come out, and let’s debate our future and forge a consensus. The conspiracy of silence by the elite and some community leaders must end. If you see something, say or do something!

“Securing Igboland and Nigeria must be our collective responsibility. Let those in the forests come out, surrender their guns and let’s work together to rehabilitate and empower you to contribute positively to the peace and prosperity of our homeland”, he appealed.

Meanwhile, the new governor promised not to let Ndi Anambra down. He said that the trust reposed in him by the people of the state would not be taken for granted as he would do everything within his powers to deliver on his campaign promises.

“Today, I stand up for the millions of Ndi Anambra for whom this mandate means everything. The hopes and expectations rise up to the heavens. Understandably, all of us wish that I could perform miracles – by waving my hands and all our problems will be solved. I hear you. I feel your pulse.

“For your sake I keep awake at night, sometimes having palpitations about not letting you down. Well, since God is the Miracle Worker, I will look up to Him in prayer and faith as we all start the work ahead of us. I see and feel all the humongous challenges. I know the lean financial base of the state.

“I know the limitations imposed upon a sub-national state such as Anambra by the peculiar structure of our federation. But here’s my promise: I will give it my all. I will work very hard every day, with you, to make Anambra proud. Every kobo of your tax money will be deployed to provide you maximum value,” Solduo promised.

In his first appointment shortly after his inauguration, Governor Soludo retained Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Solo Chukwulobelu. He also appointed Dr. Chukwudi Okoli as Accountant General and Mr Chinedu Nwoye as deputy chief of staff/state chief of protocol. He said he would send the list of commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly next week for confirmation.