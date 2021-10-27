From Molly Kilete, Aloysius Attah, Christian Agadibe and Obinna Odogwu

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), Professor Chukwuma Soludo has revealed his plans for creating N5 billion venture capital fund annually to support young businesses and young entrepreneurs towards boosting self employment in Anambra State.

Professor Soludo who addressed the party faithful and others who gathered to show solidarity at both Oyi and Dunukofia local government as part of the Local Government Area campaign tour explained that the plan is to produce one thousand youth millionaires every year.

Soludo while explaining why Anambra should vote for APGA in the coming election also revealed that if elected, his administration will create over one hundred and thirty thousand private sector jobs annually.

He added that his government will make Anambra an industrial, technology and entertainment hub by partnering with foreign companies to establish manufacturing companies in Anambra which will boost the economy and improve income per capital of Ndi Anambra.

Some stakeholders in the two local governments including the Member Representing Oyi Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Charles Obimma and the Commissioner for Children and Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue while reaffirming that the APGA candidate is the most qualified for the position, assured that they will commit their best to ensure Soludo succeeds Obiano.

Chairman, Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Chike Maduekwe and the Director General, Dunukofia Campaign committee, Emeka Okonkwo maintained that Dunukofia is well prepared for the election and urged their people to ensure they come out in their numbers, vote for APGA and protect their votes for the benefit of the state.

Soludo was accompanied by his wife, Nonye, the deputy gubernatorial candidate of APGA, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Director General, APGA Campaign Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Some BOT members of APGA, among others.

