From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

South East geopolitical zone governor sand other stakeholders in the region are expected to be in Anambra State today for a two-day conference on Human Capital Development (HCD).

The event, which will be hosted by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, is themed: Changing the narrative – Towards entrenching human capital development in South East Nigeria.

Deputy Governor and Chairman, Human Capital Development Council in the state, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, in a statement, said one of the objectives of the conference was to enable the region to articulate and proffer HCD solutions.

He said the outcome of the conference would enable the region to strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders and forge a stronger alliance within the region with a view to building a stronger South Eastern Nigeria.

“The two-day conference is scheduled to hold today and tomorrow at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka, Anambra State, and would commence at 8.30 am daily,” Ibezim said in the statement.