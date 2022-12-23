From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has charged ndi Anambra to use the yuletide season to remember the poor and downtrodden of the society, in the spirit of APGA Slogan “Onye aghana nwanne ya”.

The Governor gave the charge at the Anambra State “Christmas Carol and Awesome Praise” which he attended with his wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, The event took place at the International Convention Center, Awka.

The Governor in his goodwill message, thanked God Almighty for making the day possible. He reiterated that Anambra will continue to win.

“This period is a time to remember the downtrodden in the spirit of APGA slogan “onye aghana nwanne ya. We should take this message across. Nobody is too poor to give and nobody is too rich to receive. We should learn the spirit of giving,” Soludo stressed.

“We have come here to celebrate God’s grace and mercy on Anambra State. We are on the pathway towards a liveable and prosperous homeland. I appreciate all the organizers of this event. This is the first time it’s happening here in ICC.This is the celebration of one state, one people and one agenda.

This is ecumenism at work! The children of God must come together to unite because that is who we are.

“The few hundreds of persons in the bushes and on the streets harassing people cannot define us.This yuletide season, we commit Anambra State into the hands of God. Anambra is a blessed land and the light of the nation, we are on course.

If we went back nine months ago, we couldn’t have had this kind of event. Anambra will continue to win.

“Here on earth, we as government and as a people must continue to do the work of God.This government prioritizes human capital that is productive at home and exportable abroad.

We want to give our children a future by taking care of their education,” Soludo noted.

Soludo said government planned to monetize Christmas bonus so that workers can use it for whatever they decide to do despite the circumstances and economic situation of the country.

He disclosed that over 50,000 Anambra pensioners and workers have received their stipends within yesterday and today to celebrate Christmas.

“I appeal to our brothers, the few hundreds, the criminals; that abundant grace, repentance will come upon them; that God will arrest them and bring them into the light of Christ.Darkness cannot exist where light is and together we must fight this fight to victory. Happy Christmas to all of you,” Soludo concluded.

Responding, the Commissioner for Culture Entertainment and Tourism, Hon Don Onyenji commended the Governor and his wife for gracing the occasion physically

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, wife of Governor Soludo, Deputy Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Pascal Agbodike, Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Head of Service, Barr. Mrs Theodora Igwegbe among others attended the event.