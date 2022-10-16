By Henry Akubuiro, Lagos

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has confirmed that he would be attending the Award/Dinner Night of the 41st Annual Convention of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) taking place on November 29, 2022.

The Award/Dinner night will be the culmination of this year’s convention at The Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village, Mpape, Abuja, the largest gathering of Nigerian and subregional writers, set to begin on November 26.

Governor Soludo will also present the second edition of the Chinua Achebe Prize for Fiction during the award night. Recall that the first edition of the Chinua Achebe Prize for Fiction was successfully awarded to the winner, Obinna Udenwe, with international acclaim, last year.

A statement signed by ANA General Secretary Mike Ortserga reads: “We take this opportunity to acknowledge the laudable gesture of Anambra State Government for the endowment of the Achebe Prize to the tune of one million naira in honour of the legend.

“We also extend our best wishes for the governor’s continued good health and success in the years ahead.”