From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Some governorship candidates for the November 6 election in Anambra State were absent at a debate aired live on Arise TV, Crisp TV and Ogene FM.

The absentees were Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Dr Obiora Okonkwo of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Other absentees at the event organised by Kwechiri Unity Forum at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka on Friday evening were Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Chief Obinna Uzo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) among others.

Those present were Chief Valentine Ozigbo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Godwin Maduka of the Accord Party and Chief Ben Etiaba of the Action Alliance (AA).

Many guests in the auditorium were surprised, and at the same time, displeased that many of the governorship candidates particularly Soludo and Andy Uba who are among the top three contenders in the race were absent at the debate.

