By Zika Bobby
Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has been urged to address the housing challenges in the state capital by collaborating with private sector providers.
Managing Director of Daniel Bob Group Limited, an estate development company, Daniel Orji, in a statement, said the increasing housing shortage in Awka was due to the failure of previous administrations to invest in the sector.
He said it was sad that there was no active or functional government owned estate project in Awka in spite of the good number of large expanse of land inaugurated for the purpose.
He called on the governor to audit land allocation in the capital territory and set a deadline within which the owners must develop dormant ones.
Orji called on Soludo to set up a specialised bank for mortgage financing to create low interest loans for developers in the state.
He urged the governor to revisit the 3-Arms Zone project at Isiagu in Awka South Local Government Area which had been abandoned at various stages of execution.
He said Isiagu represents the New Awka but has not been able to take off because of the absence of government presence, critical infrastructure and social amenities.
According to him, some projects in Isiagu like the state headquarters of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been completed, the governor should encourage them to move in to encourage others.
