Prof.Charles Soludo, the Governor of Anambra, has called on the churches to have spirit of ecumenism to build a healthy nation.

Soludo made the call at a Holy Eucharistic Thanksgiving Services for His Grace, Most Revd Alexander Ibezim, on his 60th birthday in Awka on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ecumenism is the principle or aim of promoting unity among the world’s Christian Churches.

NAN reports that the thanksgiving service was a wrap up of a week-long ceremony to mark Ibezim’s 60th birthday, three years of Archiepiscopacy, 12 years of Episcopacy, amongst others.

Soludo commended the giant strides of the cleric of the Anglican Diocese of Awka, who has through his 38 years in God’s vineyard, 12 years of Episcopacy and three years of Archiepiscopacy, improved the society.

The governor said that if churches could promote ecumenism, irrespective of their denominations, it would be a link bridge to enthrone peace, unity and progress of the nation.

He appealed to the churches not to relent but to always pray fervently for the nation’s unity and development.

Soludo said that the state would not be tired of fighting insecurity, urging the people to join hands with the state government to fight insecurity in the state.

“There is nothing like unknown gunmen, the gunmen are known; you should report any suspicious character around you and save the state pains of insecurity,” he said.

The governor said that Anambra would be 31 years of its creation on Aug. 27, assuring the people that his administration would make schools, road network and other basic amenities, its priority.

“I will not celebrate now, but will celebrate when poverty is chased out of the state by making every one economically fit to fend for his family.

“When the work of seen growth and development is rooted in all sectors of Anambra’s economy,” he said.

In a sermon, Most Revd Henry Ndukuba, the Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria Anglican Communion, encouraged Ibezim to stand strong in the things of God and ensure that his light do not dim.

Ndukuba, also urged religious leaders and the laity to give quality support to the cleric for him to fulfill his calling into the vineyard of God.

He urged all political leaders present to serve responsibly, saying they are to give account of their stewardship.

Ndukuba urged the faithful to support the church to build a healthy society through its developmental projects in Awka Diocese.

The Archbishop said that over 10 projects were inugrauated and dedicated including, Mary Summer Vocational Institute Awka; Millennium Nursing School; Renaissance Modern Polytechnic,Mbaukwu; Anglican Village; Faculty of Law, Paul’s University; Chapel of Redemption, among others.

“All these projects would not only offer quality education to youths, but also wealth creation and spiritual growth of the people; it is a noble action by the diocese,” he said.

In his remarks, Ibezim assured the church that he would not relent in evangelism and social development as a way to promote the gospel till it gets to nooks and crannies of the state.

He said that the years spent in the vineyard of God and his 28 years of progressive marriage union “encourages him to serve God more”.

Also, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, attended the programme, where he urged the faithful to always pray for oneness of the nation as spiritual leaders.

