From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, has warned that nobody should associate Governor Chukwuma Soludo and the APGA leadership with unverified claims of candidates imposition because there is no plan for such things.

Obigwe in a statement released in Awka said Governor Soludo’s position on the forthcoming primary election of the party is that it must be free, fair and devoid of manipulation.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said Soludo knows what happened in 2019 and how it affected the party’s fortunes in the last general election and would not allow such to repeat itself.

He said those moving up and down thinking that they will buy APGA ticket with money were wasting their time because buying the party ticket with money under Soludo’s watch as the only party Governor and leader is no more possible.

‘Those that will fly the party ticket must be those that have the interest of the party at heart and not over ambitious politicians that are only after their selfish interests. Governor Soludo gave the party leadership free hand for them to conduct a free and fair primary election but if things start going wrong he will wade in to avert electoral misfortune from befalling the party in the forthcoming general election.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘He is truly interested in making APGA to be stronger and the way he wants to achieve that is by ensuring that things are done in the right way. It’s too early for any group to start laying claim to imposition of candidates on the party and associating the Governor with such moves is something that will not be tolerated.’

Obigwe suggested that anybody that associates Governor Soludo and the leadership of APGA with an alleged imposition of candidates on the party should be disqualified and suspended from the party for lying against the Governor and the party leadership.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘Another thing I will not fail to tell all APGA aspirants is that Governor Soludo is the new sheriff in town and from his antecedents, it is no longer business as usual. Any aspirant that gives his or her money to anybody to help him or her secure APGA ticket is doing so at his or her own risk because Governor Soludo will thwart the person’s evil plan. ‘

‘APGA primary must be free, fair and devoid of any manipulation because that is what Governor Soludo wants and the right thing to do. The general public should ignore the foolish warning issued to Governor Soludo and APGA leadership by an amorphous group that goes by the name of Peace Movement.’ He said.