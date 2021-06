FORMER governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Soludo has won the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

He secured 740 votes to defeat three others namely Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Sir Damian Okolo and Thankgod Ibe who secured 14 votes, seven votes and four votes respectively.