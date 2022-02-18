From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Governor-Elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, would not exclude party members from appointments.

National Co-coordinator of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, gave the assurance in a statement, yesterday, in Awka.

Prof. Soludo would assume office on March 17.

The clarification followed a publication by a social media influencer that Soludo was gradually sidelining APGA members in his scheme of things.

Obigwe described such insinuation as laughable noting that only armchair critics would hold such opinion. He alleged that such writers were paid by the opposition party to pull APGA and its government down but assured that the party’s genuine supporters and Soludo would not be bothered by such insinuations.

“Soludo is a product of APGA and the last thing he will do is to abandon the party he used as a vehicle to actualise his governorship ambition. It is not true that the incoming governor is excluding APGA members from his yet-to-be constituted government.

“When he (Soludo) released list of his transition committee members, those that I will refer to as people of little faith started saying this same cock and bull story but what I know is that Soludo is doing his best to avoid working with eye-service experts and sycophants.

“It will be a cabinet of those that have the passion to work with him in delivering dividends of good governance to Ndi Anambra. He knows very well that the party he used as a vehicle to become governor-elect needs servicing and he will definitely service that vehicle.

“I will continue advising those that reposed confidence on Soludo and voted massively for him to give him the benefit of doubt because he will definitely live up to their expectation by making them proud with his performance in office.

“My stand is that all genuine supporters of Soludo should embrace his radical change plan for the betterment of our beloved state. I am confident he will not abandon his supporters because already plans are in top gear on how to empower some of them that will not be appointees in his government,” Obigwe said.