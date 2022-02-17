From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The National Co-coordinator of All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has assured that the Anambra State Governor-elect; Prof. Chukwuma Soludo will not exclude party members from appointments when he takes over office on March 17.

Obigwe in a statement yesterday in Awka on the heels of a publication by a social media influencer that Soludo was gradually sidelining APGA members in his scheme of things described such insinuation as laughable noting that only armchair critics would hold such opinion.

He alleged that such writers were long paid by the opposition party to pull APGA and its government down but assured that the genuine supporters of APGA and Soludo will not associate themselves or be bothered by such kinds of insinuations.

He restated that all genuine supporters of Soludo are confident that he will not disappoint the party members and will also not abandon them while he assembles the best team made up of people who will serve with genuine commitment.

Obigwe said only people of little faith were the ones losing hope in Soludo and also reminded the people that Soludo wants to reduce the cost of governance for the benefit of the general public.

“Soludo is a product of APGA and the last thing he will do is to abandon the party he used as a vehicle to actualise his governorship ambition. It is not true that the incoming Governor is excluding APGA members from his yet to be constituted government. When he (Soludo) released a list of his Transition Committee members, those that I will refer to as people of little faith started saying this same cock and bull story but what I know is that Soludo is doing his best to avoid working with eye service experts and sycophants.

“It will be a cabinet of those that have the passion to work with him in delivering dividends of good governance to Ndi Anambra. He knows very well that the party he used as a vehicle to become Governor-elect needs servicing and he will definitely service that vehicle.

“I will continue advising those that reposed confidence in Soludo and voted massively for him to give him the benefit of doubt because he will definitely live up to their expectation by making them proud with his performance in office. My stand is that all genuine supporters of Soludo should embrace his radical change plan for the betterment of our beloved State. Am confident that he will not abandon his supporters because already plans are in top gear on how to empower some of them that will not be appointees in his government,” Obigwe stated.