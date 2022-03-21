By Sunday Ani

Former governorship candidate in Enugu State, Pastor Donatus Ozoemena, has said that the newly inaugurated Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, would make Anambra State the centre of investment attraction, not only for Nigerians, but also, for other Africans and the world at large.

In a congratulatory message to Soludo, who was sworn into office as Anambra State Governor on March 17, Ozoemena expressed joy for being alive to witness a personality like Soludo being installed as governor of a state in Nigeria.

“You have done so well for the growth of Ndi Anambra State, and Nigeria at large. And this has also propelled you for this uncontested mission to see you become the Executive Governor of Anambra State.

“The success you have kept during your days, weeks, months, and years in the Central Bank of Nigeria, working for the progress of Nigeria, would enable you to achieve more and more upliftment for the growth of Anambra State, Nigeria and the world at large.”

The cleric, who also eyes the 2023 governorship seat in Enugu State under the All Progressive Congress (APGA) platform, prayed that God would continue to give Soludo the wisdom to lead the great people of Anambra State.