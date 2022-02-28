From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, has given the assurance that the incoming administration of Chukwuma Soludo in Anambra state will on the assumption of office, take actions that will favour the masses of the state in such a way that they will be thanking God for choosing him as Governor Obiano’s successor.

Obigwe in a statement released in Awka yesterday described Governor Obiano and Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the incoming governor, as blessings to the people of Anambra.

He said Governor Obiano has done his best and will enjoy a well-deserved rest after handing over to Soludo on March 17th knowing fully that Soludo will justify the confidence he and Anambra people reposed on him.

He recalled the fact that during the electioneering campaigns, Governor Obiano did not shy away from telling Anambra electorates that Soludo will perform better than him.

‘Soludo is taking over on March 17th to continue with the good works of Governor Obiano in office and he will also initiate radical changes in the Anambra governance system. The two of them are different people but the good aspect of them is that they are open-minded. The only thing is that Soludo’s approach to issues of governance will be different from Governor Obiano’s style but the end result will yield fruitful results for Ndi Anambra.

‘When Soludo takes over, he will disrupt the governance system in a commendable bid to actualize his transformation agenda for our beloved Anambra State. Like I said earlier, he does not have time to waste on witch-hunting and this is the area agents of discord that will want to sow seeds of discord between him and Governor Obiano will be disappointed. He is a straightforward character that does not entertain gossip. Ndi Anambra will definitely say glory be to God that Soludo emerged as Governor Obiano’s successor in office,’ he said.

Obigwe described Soludo as a well-focused character that does not have time to waste on irrelevant issues and a politically motivated witch hunt.

‘All that we owe Soludo as his genuine supporters is to give him the benefit of doubt and back him up with prayers for all his action as governor to yield his desired fruitful results. The truth is that I’m seeing light at the end of the tunnel under Soludo’s watch as governor,’ he stated.