From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, at the weekend, carried out spiritual cleansing of their civic centre where three policemen were killed by gunmen.

The policemen, guarding the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Charles Soludo, were shot dead when the gunmen invaded the facility where the latter was having an interactive session with the youths of the community.

Secretary of Isuofia Palace, Chukwujekwu Orajiuka, in a statement, said the traditional ruler of the town, Christopher Muoghalu, led their people to carry out the spiritual cleansing.

“Muoghalu, Isu II N’Isuofia, is pleased to announce to the people of Isuofia the successful exercise of the cleansing of The Civic Centre, Isuofia, on Saturday, May 8, 2021, following the invasion and disruption of a youth forum by a gang of gun wielding men on March 31, a melee that resulted in the killing of three policemen.

“Muoghalu led the people to offer intercessions on the defilement of the communal meeting place of the Assembly of Isuofia people, visited upon the community by the agent provocateurs.”