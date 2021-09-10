The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said that other political parties and their candidates for the November 6 governorship poll in Anambra State have been restless ever since Prof. Chukwuma Soludo emerged as its candidate.

The Deputy Director, APGA Campaign Media Directorate, Emeka Ozumba, told Daily Sun that his party chose the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor because of his intimidating credentials and sound knowledge of the economy.

Ozumba said the party believes that the erudite professor would consolidate on the gains of Chief Willie Obiano-led administration, and also come up with sound economic policies that would help to rebuild the state’s economy.

“Soludo remains the candidate to beat. Others are using him as a barometer as you can see. It is the tree on the thoroughfare that receives a machete’s cut and all that.

“There is no reason to doubt his competence. Without doubt, he is the candidate to beat in this election. We don’t need to dress him in borrowed robes.

“He is a humble man who grew up from the ranks and became self actualised at a very young age; especially on excellence.

“You have seen the plethora of endorsements from different groups and stakeholders. So, there is no fear whatsoever. In APGA, engaging with the people is key,” Ozumba said.

On why APGA has not fully commenced open campaigns, he said the party was still engaging with the people at the grassroots, assuring that after the engagements, the party would set its campaign drums rolling.

“We are using a bottom-top approach. There have been a lot of activities going on. The roll up of activities started at the ward level. It has gone up to the local government level, and ultimately, it will culminate in the formal kick off. We don’t make noise about what we are doing. And you know politics is local,” Ozumba said.

