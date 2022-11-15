From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Labour Party (LP) National Chairman Barr Julius Abure has said that a recent article written by Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo ridiculing the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was born out of selfishness and envy.

According to him, Soludo has no influence over what occurs in the state and does not speak for the people of Anambra State.

Abure spoke Tuesday, during an interview with some journalists in Abuja.

“You could see that his comment was born out of selfishness. His comment was born out of self-centeredness, it was born out of desperation. It was born out of envy and jealousy. I mean for somebody who was CBN governor, who should know the importance of investment which has been acclaimed by other governors, to be one of the best that has governed Anambra State. I mean for such a man to demean such a person, will tell you that he is acting from a selfish point of view and therefore, Soludo does not control the majority of the people of Anambra states. He does not have control over what plays out in Anambra State,” he stated.

The party chairman further claimed that Obi, having been the first person to become governor of Anambra State through the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), consolidated the platform and build the legacy on which the former CBN governor emerged victorious in the state.

He said, “I want to also say clearly that even the Soludo rose on the legacies of Peter Obi. Because Peter Obi was the first governor that came to power through the platform of APGA and he built the party, consolidated it, and worked for the people of Anambra, which gave confidence to the people to continually vote for APGA. Therefore, one can say clearly without any fear of contradiction that Soludo is riding on the legacies of Peter Obi, because if not that Peter Obi built APGA through his performance, by instilling confidence in the people to have confidence in the party, Soludo would not have had the platform on which he would have become governor.”

Abure characterised Soludo’s remarks as a mere diversion and announced that the party will soon take its campaigns to Anambra state where it would be determined who has more control over the state.

“Therefore, I see Soludo’s comments as a distraction, and I urge the people of Anambra to treat it with a pinch of salt, to discountenance it and disregard it. By the time we take our campaigns to Anambra, we will test and see who is popular in Anambra. So very soon we will know who owns the land by the time we take our campaigns to Akwa, to Onitsha, to Nnewi. The party chairman added.

The party chairman advised the Anambra State Governor, to tune down his comments or risk destroying himself if he continues along the lines he is toeing.