From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

One of the groups which drummed support for Prof. Chukwuma Soludo during the November 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Anambra Demands Soludo (ADS), yesterday, said that it was targeting 100,000 jobs with its N500 million investment drive.

The group, which metamorphosed into a cooperative society, Advanced Development Solutions

Initiative (ADSI), disclosed that the venture would focus on many business areas including agriculture, manufacturing, and others.

Chairman of ADSI, Jude Emecheta, during the launching of the initiative in Awka, the state capital, explained that the gains from the investment would be distributed to members based on their shares.

“N500 million is our cache. The NGO is going to come as a corporate body selling one million shares to its members. It is not a public limited company. You have a right to pay N500 to become a member.

“The idea is that when we are now getting returns on our investment, we share the gains in the same proportion according to the shares you have.

“Our plan is to have 100,000 people in the farm or any other business area doing something,” Emecheta explained.