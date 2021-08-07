From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, has described the governorship ambition ex-Central Bank Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo as a divine project, predicting his victory in spite of opposition.

Obigwe, in a statement released in Onitsha, said true stakeholders in the Anambra governorship election should ignore attempts by the media managers of Chukwuma Umeoji to preempt the upcoming judgment of the Kano Court of Appeal.

He said Umeoji and his followers have been blindfolded with the spoiler role they are playing against APGA to the extent of using their own hand to give judgment as it suits them in a case they are interested parties.

Obigwe expressed confidence that the Kano Court of Appeal judges will do justice to the APGA case that is before them and boldly stated that the Jigawa judgement which he described as ‘bizarre’ will not survive at the Court of Appeal, Kano.

‘With what the followers of Umeoji are circulating both in print and social media, it’s now obvious that they are depending on technicalities to win at the Kano Court of Appeal and not on merit. But the technical argument of their lawyers cannot override the point of law argument of Oye’s lawyers. We have passed the stage they want to take us back to and they must be told in plain language that they cannot be a judge in their own case.

‘We keep our fingers crossed with the belief that the eminent Court of Appeal judges will do justice to the matter before them so the Umeoji camp should desist from preempting the yet to be delivered judgment of the Court of Appeal.’

He said the Ozonkpu Victor Oye led APGA are law-abiding and would not do anything that may be termed subjudice before the law.

‘We are hopeful that as soon as judgment is delivered, justice would not only have been done on the matter at the Court of Appeal Kano division but that justice will also be seen to have been done by every lover of what is right.’

He assured APGA supporters to be rest assured that Soludo and Victor Oye, the National Chairman of APGA, will triumph at last because their case has merit.

‘The Court of Appeal Judges know what they were doing when they granted the Oye led APGA’s application for accelerated hearing. They will definitely give judgment on the case very soon and when that happens, all the scheming of the traducers will be laid to rest.

‘I am confident that victory is assured for Soludo because his 2021 governorship ambition is a divine project. To be misinformed is to be deformed hence the reason why people must not allow themselves to be deceived and misled with the misinformation emanating from the Umeoji camp,’ he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.