From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe, has described the governorship project of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as a divine project, which will end up victorious despite the schemes of opponents.

Obigwe in statement released in Onitsha yesterday urged stakeholders in the Anambra governorship election to ignore attempt by the media managers of Chukwuma Umeoji to preempt the upcoming judgment of the Kano

Court of Appeal.

He said Umeoji and his followers had been blindfolded with the spoiler’s role they were playing against APGA to the extent of using their own hand to give judgment in a case they were interested parties.

Obigwe expressed confidence that the Kano Court of Appeal judges will do justice to the APGA case, adding that the “bizarre” Jigawa judgment would not stand.

