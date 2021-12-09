From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Chairman, All Soludo Support Groups (ASSG) in Anambra State, Chief Jude Emecheta has advised all the political parties that filed petitions against the outcome of the November 6 governorship elections that produced Chukwuma Soludo as the winner to sheathe their swords and allow the governor-elect to assume office and concentrate on his development agenda for Anambra people.

Emecheta who spoke in Awka during the victory party celebration of all Soludo Support Groups described Soludo’s victory as a mandate from God and the good people of Anambra , noting that those going to court were only out to spend their resources to test their level of political relevance.

He said APGA cannot be afraid to confront the challengers in court since the party credibly and massively won 19 local government areas at of 21 LGA in the state but he was only appealing to the challenging parties to withdraw their petitions because he was of the firm belief that they won’t succeed.

Emecheta clarified that he commended the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige for playing mature opposition role in the state during and after the guber election by his (Ngige) congratulating Soludo on his well deserved victory.

Speaking further, Emecheta, who is also the Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) said neither him nor the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) affirmed Ngige as the leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State after he congratulated Soludo, noting that it was not the business of APGA to affirm who becomes the authentic leader of an opposition party in the state.

He urged members of the support group and all lovers of Soludo and Anambra State to pray for the party’s victory at the tribunal so that the wheels of progress already in motion in the state will continue without any form of obstacle or hindrance.

