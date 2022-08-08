From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, has said all indicators of governance so far measured in Anambra State have shown that the transformation agenda of the Chukwuma Soludo administration is on course to being achieved within the five months of his being sworn into office.

Obigwe in a press statement released in Awka said the only language Governor Soludo understands and speaks very well is selfless service and redefinition of governance in Nigeria using Anambra as a test case.

He said the governor’s footprints in Anambra State so far can be likened to apostolic work for the people of the state since he is determined to change what can be described as the norm in Nigeria’s governance system.

“I said Nigeria and not just Anambra because that is exactly what Governor Soludo is fighting to actualise. The good aspect of what Governor Soludo is doing is that his target is to make the ordinary people on the streets happy. He is after what his government will do that will affect the common man on the street positively. This was what he set out to achieve but as he is doing that he is touching the lives of ndi Anambra and those resident in the state positively,” he said.

Citing examples to buttress his position, Obigwe said the security of lives and properties which the Soludo administration has restored in Anambra State is being enjoyed by both the mighty and the ordinary people.

“The massive road construction that will commence in the state immediately after the rainy season will be enjoyed by the masses in the state and not just the common people. Governor Soludo has used his five months in office to prove to ndi Anambra that they did not make mistake in voting massively for him during the last governorship election”.

“Nothing gives him sleepless nights more than the thoughts of how to touch the lives of the ordinary people positively. He is doing the job ndi Anambra hired him to do truthfully without politicising it with lies.

“It is evidently clear from the way Governor Soludo is operating that his dream of turning Anambra to African -Dubai- Taiwan is still alive and being implemented in another way. He is doing his best to transform Anambra State into the best state in Nigeria at a time the economy of Nigeria is in bad shape.

“His reaction to the crumbled Nigerian economy is that the party is over meaning that things that were formerly obtainable cannot be sustained any longer rather it has been swept away with his administration’s disruptive change initiative for the good of the ordinary people on the street. No doubt of the fact that at the completion of Governor Soludo’s eight years in office, Anambra will turn into a state that we can be proud of and our state will be a reference point for good governance delivery in Nigeria.”

Read also: Cross River APC has credible candidates to rout PDP in 2023

He disclosed that industrialisation is top on the agenda of Governor Soludo hence his reason for tackling without mercy the insecurity problem that reared its ugly head in the state.

He said Gov. Soludo did this because he knows that without security, there will be no meaningful and sustainable development in Anambra.

“Today, the insecurity problem is becoming a thing of the past courtesy of the proactive steps taken by Governor Soludo to end it in our state. The type of development Governor Soludo is attracting to Anambra can be referred to as a development with a difference”.

“For example, the type of roads Governor Soludo wants to construct in the state is roads that will have between 30 to 50 years life span. Roads under Soludo will also have provision for walkways so that those walking with legs will stop risking their lives by walking on the road meant for motorists rather they will now be walking on the walkways. This will go a long way in saving the lives of people that always fall victims of accidents while walking on the road meant for motorists”.

“Governor Soludo is determined to change the teaching profession in Anambra in a commendable bid to give Anambra students the best services they deserve. He is doing this currently through the massive recruitment of teachers. He is also passionate about rebuilding our schools so that Anambra students will have a conducive place for learning. The recruitment of Doctors and Nurses is also ongoing so that Anambra hospitals will be providing the best services to ndi Anambra.”

“A situation whereby a patient will visit Umueri General Hospital, Ekwulobia General Hospital or Enugu Ukwu General Hospital and the person will not see a doctor or nurse to attend to him or she is what Governor Soludo wants to stop with his administration’s ongoing recruitment of Doctors and Nurses in the state”.

“To cater for all these, Governor Soludo blocked all government drain pipes and made monthly savings for ndi Anambra from the blockage. The savings are also being used to intervene in areas that are in dire need of intervention. Very soon the bridge section of Upper Iweka Road that is giving motorists headache will be fixed the same way Governor Soludo fixed the bad portion of Amansea Road.”

“Selfless service delivery is obviously the watchword of Governor Soludo’s administration and he is leading by example. Ndi Anambra voted for him to transform our state and from all indications, the transformation agenda of ndi Anambra is being actualised by Governor Soludo’s administration. Let’s continue supporting Governor Soludo’s administration to enable him to actualise his divine mission in our state,” he said.