From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Transition Committee recently set up by the governor-elect of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has been described as fantastic and exemplary by the Knights of St. John International (KSJI).

The international fraternal organization of the Roman Catholic Church, while praising the composition of the committee led by Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, noted that such was an indication of a high-quality government Soludo intends to run.

The Supreme Subordinate President (SSP) Nigeria, Prof. Remy Uche in a press statement signed by his Chief of Staff, Sir Abuchi Anueyiagu, expressed conviction that the committee would provide a good template for a smooth transition and seamless take off for the incoming government administration.

Further describing the composition of the committee, as a unique rainbow coalition of people with proven integrity and seasoned professionals in their respective fields, Uche said that Soludo took the right decision in his choice of the membership of the committee, including three prominent members of his organization, Hon. Evarist Uba, Prof. Au Nonyelu and Chief Leon Mezue.

He expressed optimism that the committee was going to carry out their assignment creditably saying, “ with the bold statement which the governor-elect has made through the constitution of the 80-member crack transition committee, headed by an indefatigable personality, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, the incoming administration in Anambra State is going to be quite an exceptional one that will greatly develop the state and make tremendous impact in the lives of the people.”

Prof. Uche also expressed confidence that Soludo’s cabinet was not just going to be drawn from across political party lines but would be one without other boundaries.

Thanking the governor-elect for the appointment of the three members of the organisation in the transition committee, he assured him that as worthy ambassadors of KSJI, they would make quality contributions in the committee to prove that their inclusion in the committee was not a mistake.