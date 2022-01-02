From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Moh Lukman, has challenged the leaders of the ruling party to prioritise debate on funding solutions to end insecurity in the country as part of the party’s February National Convention.

Lukman made the appeal in a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday, warning that the success or failure of the party will practically be about how many sacrifices the leaders are able to convince Nigerians to make.

‘As a party preparing for its National Convention in February 2022, we must appeal to APC leaders to include debate about what needs to be done by all APC government to mobilise the support of Nigerians to bring to an immediate end the current national security challenge in the country,’ he said in the statement.

Writing further, the PGF DG harped in the statement titled; ‘Issues for Successful APC National Convention on the need to refocus the party for better performance.

‘As a party, APC need to do everything necessary to refocus national debates towards strengthening the initiatives of President Buhari-led government to produce the desired outcome of securing the country.

‘Strengthening the capacity of APC-led Federal Government to produce the desired outcome, in the short run, is about massive recruitment of police and military personnel in the country, in addition to the investment that has been made towards procurement of arms, including the A-29 Tucano jets.

‘In the long run, it is about providing good conditions of services and sustainable funding framework for the operation of police and security services in the country,’ he noted.

Setting more agenda for the ruling party, the Governors’ Forum DG wrote: ‘Recommendations that emerge from the Convention should guide the process of reviewing the APC’s manifesto. Unlike other parties, including the PDP, APC must continue to set the needed political agenda to drive the process of mobilising Nigerians for change.

‘As a party envisioned to be social-democratic, in addition to the challenge of insecurity facing the country, the issue of massive mobilisation of financial investment towards the development of education and health sectors in Nigeria must also be debated at the Convention.

‘Having demonstrated political commitment towards infrastructural development in the country, which has led to the revival of rail transportation and reconstruction of road networks in the country, APC must initiate the rebirth of public education and public health in the country through similar massive investment to build new schools and hospitals, rehabilitate old ones, mass recruitment of teachers and provision of teaching materials.

‘These are not issues that can be achieved based on the current budgeting structure in the country at all levels.

‘As we say goodbye to 2021, therefore, APC leaders must focus the planning for its February National Convention towards mobilising the support of Nigerians to contribute in every way necessary, including making personal sacrifices to create the New Nigeria every citizen desire.

‘The New Nigeria citizens desire will be a product of collective responsibility, shared values and sacrifices and therefore guaranteed security and abundant wealth. Success or failure will be practically about how much sacrifices APC leaders are able to convince Nigerians to make.

‘Once the debate at APC Convention in February is limited to who emerges as leaders of the party without addressing these fundamental issues, the ability of APC to mobilise Nigerians to build a New Nigeria would have been sacrificed.

‘APC leaders have since 2013 demonstrated capacity to mobilise Nigerians based on clear political agreements. The February 2022 National Convention shouldn’t be an exception,’ the statement read.