Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has assured residents of region that his committee will not fail in meeting the yearnings of the people.

He said members of the committee would give optimum priority to the myriad of challenges confronting Niger Delta people while discharging their oversight functions.

Tunji-Ojo, who represents Akoko North East/North West of Ondo State, gave the assurance in a statement where he also thanked Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila for appointing him to chair the committee, saying it is a privilege and a call to duty.

“I am not unmindful of the challenges and expectations of the people of the Niger Delta area.

“This committee appointment has come with its many responsibilities. Clearly, there are expectations to be met and challenges to overcome.

“I am also conscious of the loud yearnings of all our people that make up the Niger Delta states.

“But, I can boldly state that disappointment and failure do not have any place in my operational mindset.

“I promise to expertly use the instrumentality of legislation to give deserved attention to human capital and infrastructure development in all the mandate states.

“Environmental degradation will likewise be given optimum priority while discharging our oversight functions.

“By the special grace of God, my impact and that of all other members of the committee on NDDC will be impressively felt while we remain in the saddle,” he said.