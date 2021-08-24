The Somali National Army (SNA) said on Tuesday that its forces foiled an attack and inflicted heavy casualties on the militant group al-Shabaab.

The suicide bombing attack targeted a SNA base in central part of the country early on Tuesday.

“The Somali National Army has repelled an attack by al-Shabaab militants on a military base in the southern town of Amara in Mudug region,” SNA said.

SNA did not disclose the number of casualties.

The al-Qaeda allied terrorist group which has been fighting to overthrow the government claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

Amara, a town in the Mudug region, is one of the areas recently taken over by Somali government forces and regional Galmudug forces. (Xinhua/NAN)