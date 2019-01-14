Second of all, realise that the hearts of a majority of those with you are not with you. No matter how dangerous the situation might be, human beings get so easily carried away, or to say it as it is, human beings are wont to play to the gallery. We all suspect that our drummers and singers may not be with us totally but the double-edged sword called benefit of the doubt forces us to dance to their music with our whole being; waiting only to regret it all tomorrow. Our Father who art in Heaven, cause human love to appear on the chest, not (hidden) in the heart; cause human support to show on the forehead, not in the brain; so that we can easily decipher wheat from chaff. Third of all, understand that most critics will perform worse, given the chance. Being quick to criticise is no guarantee such a one can do better or in fact, even as good. Check all history and around you, which political ‘condemner’ who succeeded went on to positively outperform? My prescription is that we must endure the critic while we enjoy our job/role knowing that 99% of destructive criticism is borne out of hate/ anger/envy, not a genuine interest/ability/ capacity to do better. Furthermore, always remember that humiliation is what the target says it is. If someone treats you piggishly, but you shake it off and with a smile walk away, it is that Tormentor-in-Chief who eats the sh-t, sorry the humiliation. It is only what you make of something that matters: if someone aims to humiliate you and you accept it as that, then you are; otherwise the humiliation returns to sender. We must rework our perception and reaction faculties because embedded therein is the power to shame our ‘shamers.’

Also, tell yourself that life is terminally insincere: it allows the ready-made afterthought called regret. The person who unintentionally faltered applies the words, sorry/please/forgive me, to make amends; even going on the knees, depending. The same options are open to the one that consciously commits a malicious, dastardly foul; the reason people do anything knowing that if caught, they will simply voice any of the afterthought sweet-nothings. I suggest that, henceforth, those who mess up intentionally must not be allowed to beg on their knees: they must seek forgiveness standing on their heads, their two legs in the air for at least five minutes! Now, going political, fellow Nigerians, see loyalty for what it is: shifting cultivation. 99% of those supporting an up you today will oppose you to death when you come down, tomorrow. Even worse, 100% of these 99%, after dumping you, will take sides with that same enemy they helped you to make. The way to survive, as I see it, is to never cross the redline in any disagreement. Next, be consoled permanently that it’s human nature to stoke the fire. Forget all the pretence, human beings are wired to almost always quietly pray or wish that someone else’s something will go kaput. That’s why you and I take sides (sometimes, we support both sides secretly). See, it’s foolishness to listen to third party as an alarming majority of them hardly mean well: they pout at you behind and may disown you at the end.