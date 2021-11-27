Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson is eager to settle down as soon as possible.

She told Saturday Sun that getting married and starting a family is one of her priorities next year. “For 2022, I’m looking forward to a better life and future. I want to be able to achieve my dreams. Somebody’s son is finding me; I am going to settle down and have my own family. I really can’t wait to see that happening. I pray my wedding bells ring anytime soon, because I really want it.

However, I am not getting any pressure from home to get married. In fact, my mum is a very loving and understanding woman. She won’t force or rush me into taking a wrong decision, because she knows everything happens at the right time, and God’s time is the best. Although, she does ask once in a while, she never pressurises me to bring a man home,” Ms Johnson says.

Giving hints on her kind of man, the actress states: “My man must be loving; tall, dark, caring, romantic and respectful. Most importantly, he must be God fearing, because if a man fears God, the rest is simple. Nowadays, men don’t fear themselves not to talk of God. I can reject a serious suitor if he doesn’t have respect for me or for other people.

I don’t like men that are disrespectful. Some of my fans are asking for my price tag. They want me to have sex with them for money, while some are sending me their dick pictures. Obviously, they are not my fans. I always feel embarrassed seeing all those things in my inbox. I can’t deal with such kind of men.”

