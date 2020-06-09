Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has accused some cabinet members and senior government officials in the President Mohammadu Buhari government of exploiting the trust given to them by the president to advance their personal benefits to the detriment of the nation.

According to him, there were kleptomaniacs in Buhari’s government who pay lip service to the president’s anti-corruption vision.

Ndume stated this in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, Borno State expressing the worry that some senior government officials have taken advantage of the president’s delegation of power and responsibilities to them to pursue personal and political interests that negates the interests of the president.

He was speaking against the backdrop of the forthcoming June 12 Democracy Day celebration where he lamented how some ally’s of the president in government have abused the trust reposed on them.

“Buhari remains the best president Nigeria has ever had; he is honest, doesn’t influence situations, people or manipulate the system. He gives people responsibilities and trust them with such responsibilities. Unfortunately, same people are now exploiting the trust. If you see me getting angry about what is happening now around the president and in the government, it is because I am close to him and will always speak against those who want to spoil this man’s name,” he said.

He said Buhari remains his mentor having built a relationship with him for years, and was also encouraged by the president to join the All Progressive Congress (APC) at its formative stage in 2015. He described the APC as a mix of “those who have Nigeria at heart and those who are committed to their own political course.” He asked the Federal Government to review the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs as many Nigerians, particularly in Borno and even colleagues in the National Assembly are complaining that they have not received any government palliatives.

Ali Ndume also appealed to the Federal Government to release the 2020 fund budgeted for capital expenditure to the army.