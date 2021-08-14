An aphrodisiac is a food or drug that arouses sexual instinct, brings on desire, or increases sexual pleasure or performance.

There are many drugs available and marketed specifically for their libido-boosting effects.

However, some individuals prefer natural alternatives, as they are generally safer and tend to have fewer side effects.

It’s worth noting that many aphrodisiacs do not have the backing of scientific evidence, and some natural products may have negative effects. If you are thinking of trying a supplement, talk to your doctor first.

Below are some foods that are believed to boost the libido:

Tiger nuts

Many Nigerians are familiar with the benefits of tiger nuts. So famed is this fruit that its history dates back to generations. Besides boosting the libido, treating erectile dysfunction, and increasing sperm count, you are in for a fibre treat.

Watermelon

Watermelon is the new Viagra because of its citrulline amino acid, which is good for the cardiovascular system and helps to relax the blood vessel that increases sex drive.

Coconut water

The water from coconut contains electrolytes which aid in blood circulation. Coconut water is rich in calcium, potassium and magnesium, which increases metabolism and, in turn, helps it go down in the bedroom. The best part is, it boosts circulation, which helps with a climax.

Banana

Banana contains bromelain that triggers testosterone production. It is recommended for people who have erectile dysfunction. It is also something to look into if you want healthy semen and also want to increase your energy level.

Dark chocolate

According to research, dark chocolate contains phenylethylamine, a stimulant that elicits a sense of well being and sexual excitement. It stimulates the production of serotonin and Dopamine which are called the “feel-good hormones”.

Garlic

When you think about garlic, you think about the unpleasant after smell and that makes you look the other way. Garlic stirs up your libido. If you feel you can’t handle natural garlic, you can go for the supplements.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is another tasty way to boost your libido. This seed was an aphrodisiac in ancient Rome, Egypt, and Greece. Its taste is a bit like maple syrup or butterscotch and is used to flavor foods. It has been used for centuries to increase sex drive.