Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A number of Nigerians may have thrown caution to the winds, celebrating media reports that Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This is apparently contrary to the dictates of the age-old African culture which frowns at rejoicing over someone else’s misfortunes, no matter the circumstances.

But reacting to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar verified Twitter handle @atiku on Tuesday which said that, “my thoughts and prayers are with the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari…,” @Alonso_Odom replied, “let’s pray so that Allah will accept his soul. Too good to kick.”

My thoughts and prayers are with Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Allah ya kare mu gabaki daya, kuma ya bashi lafiya. -AA https://t.co/6iNB4D4uUx — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 24, 2020

Some other replies to @atiku include: @eiaga, “His Excellency, lemme not lie to you, this is good news. We are patiently waiting for the bigger news,” @iheanyiaguwa tweeted, “whatever seed a man sows so shall he reap. It’s a law of nature. Thoughts and players are meaningless in this circumstance. What goes round comes round. You politicians neglected our health sector because you could travel abroad at the slightest headache. Now look who’s laughing.”

And, @mccoyinnocent wrote, “I know the will of God is paramount but I wish for once, the will of the people be done. I didn’t say anything shaa,” while @ princeyomi replied, “same way I pray for God to hear the cry of the masses.”

For, @OminetPictures, “what about other members of the cabal, we need more positive news,” while @DrSamoney wrote, “never ooo! Death to him,”and @TRIPLE_CEZ tweeted, “why not fly him to Italy for proper medical attention. Now they will understand why it is good to develop and plan for the country,” and, @Iyke_francis wrote, “there is no alafia for the wicked ooo,” while @ Delordmaterial said, “it’s time for doctors to help us kill all evil men.”